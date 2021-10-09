I started producing hit songs before entering the limelight – Appietus

Ghanaian sound engineer and musician, Appietus

Ghanaian sound engineer and musician Appietus has disclosed, that he started coming out with hit songs way before he became a household name.

Talking about his journey he shared that, music and producing sound has always been of interest to him which got people around him annoyed because he would always make sounds out of every gadget he saw close to him.



“Fortunately for me, I also got the chance to learn from some of the best sound engineers in the country at the time like KK and many others,” he said.



Speaking on the Ayekoo After Drive Show on Happy 98.9 FM with Doctar Cann he said, “At the time I was still learning so they produced some and left the rest for me to handle but after a while when they realised I was good at what I did they left everything to me.”

Appietus stated that he produced some hit songs from artistes like Nananom, Sydney, Adane Best, Kozo, KK Fosu, and many others.



“So I produced a lot of hits before I was seen in the limelight. The only difference is that there was no Appietus at the time,” he emphasised.