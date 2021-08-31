I started smoking when I shot to fame, I could smoke 2 packs of cigarettes – Irene Logan

Irene Logan

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Irene Logan has opened up on how she started smoking and consequently became an addict smoker.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay 101.7 FM, Irene Logan narrated how it all happened.



She revealed that she started smoking cigarettes just about one year after she became famous in her early twenties.



The singer stated that she was from a very protected family. Despite that, having her freedom to make music, entering places where people were openly smoking, she also tried and started smoking.



Irene said she was laughed at the first time she tried smoking and was coughing.

She started practising and gradually became a chain smoker as a result of depression.



She stated, specifically, that she could smoke 10 pieces of cigarettes a day. That graduated to a full pack and even 2 at times.



Watch the video below:



