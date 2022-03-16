I starve sometimes because I’m broke – Actress Mama Jane

Actress Mama Jane

Actress Mama Jane has said that life hasn’t treated her well although she was able to gain popularity through acting.

According to her, life hasn’t been fair to her so much so that she sometimes has to go days without food.



She was speaking to Accra-based Kingdom FM when she made this known.



“It got to a point even what I will use to buy food was a problem. One thing about me is that I don’t know how to beg so I could not tell anyone my problems.

People thought that I don’t have problems but truly I had problems but I don’t have friends and so I don’t tell people my problems so whatever happens to me, I am in my room.”



The actress said while growing up, she wanted to be a judge or a secretary but she did not achieve her dream because she got pregnant the very first time she had sex with her first boyfriend.



She said her mother beat her up for disgracing her and out of pain, she run away from home ending the dream she had always nursed.