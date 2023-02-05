0
Menu
Entertainment

I stayed hungry for a year to become an artiste – Akwaboah

Akwaboah?resize=550%2C385&ssl=1 Akwaboah Jnr

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Having hailed from a family that has served Ghana with legendary musicians from his grandfather, Kwabena Akwaboah to his father, Akwaboah Snr., one would have expected Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. known on stage as Akwaboah to have it all rosy as he treads the path of the "Akwaboahs” to pursue his music career.

Contrary to the assertion, Akwaboah did not have it all rosy, especially when he decided to transition from being an instrumentalist to an artiste.

In an exclusive interview with Valerie Danso on the GTV Breakfast Show, he disclosed that he had to pay the price of “staying hungry for the year to become an artist” to wit not having enough money to fend for himself.

“Being an instrumentalist, playing for people and they will give you small money so I said this job I no go do again. I literary came home with nothing and it was not as if I had some money somewhere to spend. I stayed behind to write my songs. When people call me for shows as an instrumentalist I say no, I want to become an artiste and stayed hungry for like a year,” he said.

The “Posti Me” hitmaker added that it took him 7 years to build his brand to its current status and advised budding artistes not to be trends driven but take their time to “cook” their unique crafts.

As a songwriter, Akwaboah has Becca’s hit song “Daa ke Daa”, and DSP Kofi Sarpong’s” Ayeyi Ndwom” among others to his credit.

He also played both locally and internationally as a keyboardist.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor