I still maintain my status as a nurse – Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton, VGMA Artiste of the year and gospel musician

Reigning Gospel Artiste and VGMA Artiste of the year Diana Hamilton has stated that her profession as a nurse is still being pursued.

Speaking to Rainbow Radio Mid-morning show, she stated that she still works as a nurse despite her career as a musician.



"I love music a lot and still work as a nurse, which is my profession. Although I am a trained nurse, I also prefer the music,” she stated.

She added that some individuals doubt her being a nurse, but she is a professionally trained nurse.



"I want my focus to be on the music, and when I feel like working I do that. It is kind of a part-time job, and you know when it comes to Europe you, are being paid the hours you work,” she added.