I still pay artistes who are no longer on my record label – Sarkodie claims

In a recent interview on the 'Way Up With Angela Yee' podcast, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has shed light on the generous compensation he provides musicians who were once signed under his label, SarkCess Music.

Despite the fact that some artistes, like Strongman, Akwaboah, and others have departed from his label, Sarkodie claims he still furnishers them with monthly payments.



According to him, his commitment to the welfare of his artistes is evident in the 50/50 split deal he has established with them.



Sarkodie also emphasized the significance of treating musicians with respect and ensuring they receive equitable remuneration for their hard work and dedication

He said, his personal experiences while growing up in the industry, without the backing of a record label profoundly influenced his values and approach to supporting emerging talents.







