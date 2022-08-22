0
I still pick ‘trotro’ despite my fleet of cars - DJ Azonto

Dj Azonto 2 At 12.jpeg DJ Azonto

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

Ghana's richest disc jockey, DJ Azonto, has revealed that he still picks public transport, often referred to as "Trotro", despite having a fleet of cars.

DJ Azonto was sighted showing off his fleet of cars, which included Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover, Land Rover, among others.

In a recent interview, DJ Azonto disclosed he was not shy about getting on public transport despite his numerous cars, as he still maintains his "ghetto" lifestyle.

"The fact that I won a fleet of cars doesn't mean I can't take public transport. I do take trotro or even 'Okada' whenever I am in a hurry and I am very comfortable with it," he said.

The popular Disk Jockey has been in the news recently after he confessed his love to the award-winning female presenter, Mona Gucci, having also sprayed cash on her.

He also stole the show when he performed at Kweku Flick's Experience concert and was mobbed by hundreds of music-loving fans.

DJ Azonto, is currently making waves with his "Fa No Fom" single, with the expensive music video shot in Dubai to be released in the coming days.

