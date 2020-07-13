Music

‘I stopped doing jama songs because of Patapaa’ - Lilwin

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah (Lilwin)

Popular Ghanaian actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lilwin, has declared that he stopped producing Jama songs because Patapaa produces similar songs.

According to the One Corner hitmaker, he started copying his ‘jama’ style of music and he had no choice than to leave it for him to continue.



Lilwin, who has produced a number of hit songs which has gained massive airplay in the country and beyond over the past years, said “I was producing jama-like songs until Patapaa came into the system with his songs.”



He revealed that he would move into highlife music to be like Nana Ampadu and others if Patapaa decided to challenge him in dancehall too.



In an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Lilwin hinted that he had decided to do dancehall permanently because Patapaa would find it difficult to do dancehall music.



“I have moved to dancehall because I know he cannot come there. If he does, I will move to do highlife like Nana Ampadu and others,” he said.



Lilwin, who is the CEO of Wezzy Empire, has certainly proved himself to be Ghana’s finest entertainer, who has made massive impact across the globe.

Kwadwo Nkansah is a prominent Ghanaian actor, singer, songwriter and comedian whose versatile acting skills have enabled him to feature in over 500 films.



He has a number hit songs such as Nyame Gye Me, Akyire Asem Me, Twedie, Me Yare and Obumpa among others to his credit.



He won Favorite Actor at the sixth edition of the annual Ghana Movie Awards (GMAs) held in 2015.



He was honored by the United Nations for his campaigns against illegal immigration in West Africa.



He is also the founder of Great Minds International School in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

