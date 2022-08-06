I stopped eating my mother's food because of what a pastor told me - Antwi ne Antwi shares regret

Kwasi Ofori Antwi of Antwi ne Antwi fame

David Kwasi Ofori Antwi, one of the brothers of Antwi Ne Antwi fame, has sadly recounted his sour relationship with his late mother.

Speaking for the first time, many years after going off the showbiz scene, Kwasi Antwi has disclosed that they stopped doing music because of a strange illness that affected him for 2 years.



He told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani in an interview which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



Kwasi Antwi added that the genesis of the sickness, that only sufficed when they got gigs to perform, was when he buried his sick father. His, he told the host, was in coma for sometime.



According to him, in his desperate effort to find a lasting solution to the severe stomach pains, a prophet told him his mother had a hand in his sickness.



So he stopped eating his mother's food and distanced himself from her as well.

"I stopped eating my mother's food. She realized how I treated her. I couldn't resolve it. My mom used to act in Akan drama. We gave her a befitting burial. But I regret how I treated her, and couldn't resolve issues with her. I treated her that way based on the things a pastor told me about her," he told the host.



While trying to control tears from running down his cheeks, he added that this is one of his greatest regrets in life.



"One thing I regret is that I cut off so many people from life during my predicaments based on what prophets and people told me. It still pains me a lot. I couldn't resolve those problems till some of them died."



"I should have used wisdom. I regret it. I have realised that there should be a proper way to communicate with people in distress, especially when they don't know God...It might be too late for some of them to mend things."



He added that he couldn't resolve the situation with his mom before she died.

Kwasi Antwi disclosed that the sickness, which lasted for 2 years and sufficed during the peak of their career, disappeared after he sold every penny he had to cure himself.



Watch the interview monitored by GhanaWeb below:



