I stopped going to church becuase I couldn't pay my offering - Kwame Yogot

Churches are supposed to be communities that represent Christ’s infinite love and many of them do but certain groups of people seem to be continually ignored, alienated, undervalued, and simply lost within churches.

However, Ghanaian rapper Kenneth Kyeremateng affectionately called Kwame Yogot has lashed out at some churches for their discriminatory behaviour towards poor people.



According to him the ‘Biibi Besi’ hitmaker, he stopped going to church because he couldn’t afford to pay his offering.



He told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9 fm that, many churches today focus on teaching what we call the “prosperity gospel,” a gospel where God’s people ought to be rich because God is rich hence poor people like himself are subjected to ridiculing in some churches.

Kwame Yogot added that, he will only go to church when he is been paid by his pastor to do so.



He further mentioned that the church nowadays are full of a bunch of hypocrites whose mandate is to mock poor people.