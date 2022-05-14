I stopped my ‘beef’ with Medikal because his lyrical content is weak – TeePhlow claims

TeePhlow, Artiste

Hip-Hop artiste, TeePhlow born Lukeman Baidoo has revealed why he decided not to record a diss song and quit his beef with fellow rapper, Medikal.

The two artistes were engaged in a back-and-forth banter on Twitter last year after Medikal labeled TeePhlow as ‘Ofui’ for tweeting that Medikal’s lyrics were weak in terms of content.



Speaking about the supposed beef, TeePhlow said “When it comes to Medikal’s situation the reason why I felt like not doing a beef is that I think I’m someone who always looks at certain things from the other side.



“All in all beefing isn’t part of my thinking because there are much bigger things that I’m dealing with myself so the last thing I want to think about is somebody whose content is weak, I can’t argue with somebody like that,” he told Amansan Krakye.

“I know what I said was the right thing but could I have found a better way to address the situation or you know what leave him and move on,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



He added on the Kastle Entertainment Show, “If we come from somewhere that content is really respected I don’t think that would have been the conversation in the first place".



“But at the same time, I also believe that if I didn’t comment on the tweet of Medikal and I had sent him a direct message like it wouldn’t have been a conversation,” he concluded.