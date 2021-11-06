I strategically made Black Sherif dominate my song 'Abotre' - Amerado

• Amerado has released a new song

• Titled 'Abotre', the song is widely played on radio and TV



• The rapper featured Black Sherif on the track



Rapper Amerada has revealed that he strategically made Black Sherif 'own' his latest single 'Abrotre' from the EP 'Patience'.



According to him, Blacko added his touch and magic to the track.



The new song is already making waves on radio and television and has begun topping charts.

Critics have argued that the verse delivered by Black Sherif was 'tight', making him dominate the song although he was the one being featured.



When questioned by the host of Bloggers' Forum, Abrantepa on how he feels about the claim that Black Sherif took over his song, Amerado said: "When I hear that I laugh because I am a business entity and for commercial reasons that's nice. There is nothing wrong with him controlling the song and making sure that one time we all can perform it but at the end of the day it is my project. It is more of a collaboration than just putting him on the song.



"I didn't want to limit him on the song. I wanted him to go all out and own the song so that he could feel like it's a collaboration than just a feature. It was strategic. Even when you listen to the one I did with Fameye and Shatta Wale, I didn't dominate the song. The one I did with YPee and Kweku Flick, I didn't dominate the song.



The rapper who is currently promoting his 7-track EP added that he enjoyed working with the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker, Black Sherif. "We recorded in the same studio and we shared ideas," he said.



Amerado has shown his appreciation to Ghanaians for accepting and pushing his new project.

"Genuinely, I felt the song 'Abotre' featuring Black Sherif was a good song but the reception is crazy... I thank God for the Black Sherif effect and Amerado effect as well. I am proud of that and I can't thank Ghanaians enough."



Watch Bloggers' Forum below:



