I strongly believe that the Kikibees CEO was poisoned or drugged – Brother

Brother of the late Kikibees and Noire Lounge CEO, Mr. Bennet Adomah Agyekum, said he strongly suspects that the deceased must have been drugged and poisoned.

According to him, the lady must have dropped some poison or bad substance in water for his brother to gulp down, leading to his death.



Ben’s brother made these statements while establishing that he spoke to the late Kikibees CEO, a few hours before the incident and was in a very good state.



“I strongly believe that my brother was drugged and poisoned. The lady must have put some drugs or poison in water for him to drink. How can you say he abused drugs or committed suicide? I spoke to my brother around 1 am and 2 am, Ghanaian time and he responded normal,” he stated in an interview with GHPage.



He added that the viral audio which captured incidents in the suspect’s house confirms that she plotted his death.



“If you listen to the audio, you’d realize that my brother never thought the lady could harm her. The girl plotted to kill my brother and she did. The girl isn’t stable with her statements. The family have been pondering about this issue and the image being painted about him out there makes things worse. So, they are trying to say he was hyper to the extent he took off his watch, slit his wrist, and put it back?" he added.





Family rejects Police’ findings



Earlier, Cecilia Adomah, the mother of Kikibees CEO, kicked against claims that her son either committed suicide or died from the influence of drugs.



The bereaved mother insisted that her son is nothing like the bad image that is been painted by the police.



In an interview with Bigscout media monitored by GhanaWeb, Mrs. Cecilia Adomah said her son is a successful, young, and responsible businessman who would have no reason whatsoever to commit suicide or put his life in jeopardy.

Osebo the Zaraman, Ben’s brother-in-law, also shares the same narrative.







