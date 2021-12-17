I struggle to keep my woman – Kwaisey Pee

Kwaisey Pee, Musician

Highlife musician Kwaisey Pee has said one of his biggest challenges in life is falling in love.

According to him, keeping a love relationship with a woman has been his biggest problem.



The musician, known in private life as Akwasi Opoku, told Nana Romeo on the Weekend Entertainment show on Accra 100.5 FM on Saturday, 11 December 2021, that he is finding it difficult to deal with this challenge.



He said he has always been unlucky when it comes to relationships with women.



“All my relationships with women have always fallen on rocks because of the lack of understanding”, he said.

“I’m finding it difficult to cope with this challenge as a musician”, he stressed.



He added, “It has always been difficult for me to live with someone because there has always been a lack of understanding between us any time we are together”.



“I have been through tough times but the biggest of all is my relationship and lifestyle”.