I succeed because I stayed true to myself – MzVee

MzVee, Ghanaian dancehall songstress

Source: GNA

Ghanaian female songstress MzVee has recalled several encounters with some music stakeholders where she was told she wouldn’t succeed because she looked like a gospel musician.

According to the “Natural Girl” hitmaker, her 10-year longevity in the music industry was because she stayed true to herself.



She said this during the album listening session of her yet-to-be-released “10 Thirty” album, which features the likes of Tiwa Savage, Bella Shmurda, Yemi Alade, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Kwesi Arthur, and Tanzanian superstar Harmonize.



The multiple award-winning artiste said: “Throughout my career, I have had people tell me to change a little bit. I have sat in offices with big industry stakeholders who told me I wouldn’t succeed in the industry because I looked like a gospel musician.



“A brand that can last is the brand that is himself/herself, and I am myself. I have been this way from the beginning and I would not change, and that is why my brand has lasted.

“When I started music, some people were telling me to deviate a little bit from my personality, that is, wear something more explicit and sing more explicit songs, but I told them it wouldn’t last because I couldn’t sustain it.”



MzVee further revealed that she had to take time off from doing music in her early career but was delighted to finally make a strong comeback.



The much-awaited album would be released on June 23, 2022, which would be available across all streaming platforms, with a musical concert billed for June 25, 2022.