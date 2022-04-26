I suffered in silence – Gospel singer recounts ‘bitter’ marriage experience with a pastor

Agnes Opoku Agyeman is a popular Ghanaian gospel musician

I stayed married to my ex-husband when he married a new wife – Gospel musician recounts

Popular gospel singer allegedly ‘cheated on,’ betrayed by ‘man of God’



Gospel singer suffers emotional abuse due to societal judgment



Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Agnes Opoku Agyeman, has narrated how her previous marriage to an unfaithful pastor brought her life to a standstill at a certain period.



The renowned gospel singer said contrary to society’s ‘picture perfect’ imagination of being married to a pastor, in her case, it was hell.



Recounting her painful ordeal, Opoku Agyeman said her former husband did not only cheat, but he went ahead to marry another woman while they were still married.

The ‘mensan makyi’ hitmaker said during that particular period, divorce wasn’t an option for her, adding that, she stayed and endured the maltreatment for the fear of being judged by society.



Agnes said she continued to live in her matrimonial home until her ex-husband, who got fed up, divorced her.



“I was in my husband’s house when I heard he married another woman but I had no choice that to stay because of what people will say, I was scared to leave to I had to keep mute and suffer. I cried; I was in pain but I had to endure. I stayed until he went ahead to divorce me. He was a pastor; I married to a pastor.



"It got to a point, there were countless rumours about my marriage, but through it all, I prayed to God and asked him to take me out of this. I told myself that divorce isn’t my portion because my mother is 85-years-old but she is still married to my 95-year-old father. I wanted to follow in that stead but I wasn’t fortunate. If I wasn’t grounded in the word of God, I wouldn’t have been able to pull through all I went through,” she stated in an interview with Joy Prime and monitored by GhanaWeb.



She also touched on the case of the popular Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who was recently allegedly battered and killed by her husband.

Likening that particular situation to hers, Agnes Opoku said the only difference was that she wasn’t physically abused and on her part, she was advised to leave the marriage.



“Recently, with regards to the Nigerian gospel singer that died, I heard her husband usually beats her and anytime she informed her pastor, he advised her to remain in the marriage. She was informed that a Christian should not divorce under any circumstance. but in my case a lot of pastors advised me to leave the marriage,” she said.



Agnes, who is currently happily married to another man, said it took her nine solid years to move on after her divorce.



“The divorce never affected my career because he wasn’t my manager. I stayed for nine years before re-marrying,” she added.