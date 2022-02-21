I suffered spiritual attacks – AK Songstress

AK Songstress, Singer

Ghanaian musician, AK Songstress, has revealed there is what we term locally as ‘juju’ in music.

She shared that, everything happened after she released her hit song, Jonathan.



Talking to Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra she said, “The song became a hit after I released it. Two weeks after releasing the song I realized I couldn’t sleep and was restless. I was stressed and kept having bad dreams.”



Telling her boss about how she felt, he asked her not to worry and brushed it aside as he really did not believe in spirituality, although AK believed otherwise.



“One time I suddenly fainted out of nowhere and because of what happened previously, I realized something was wrong with me, I mean spiritually,” she said.



AK Songstress disclosed she believes there are forces on earth “and when you’re progressing, a lot of things can happen” but she did not know for a fact what was happening to her.

According to her, she is a very spiritual person who believes in prayers and fasting and also has the ability to see things.



“God reveals a lot of things to me and although I’ve not had my biggest breakthrough yet, I know what’s ahead,” she emphasized.



She furthered that, although she had heard about spiritual forces and ‘voodoo’ being used in the music industry, she had never experienced it. She and her manager were both surprised after everything that happened.



From what she has experienced, she said, “In a country where our president takes his own chair to interviews we need you to be careful.”