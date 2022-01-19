‘I thank God for ending the pain’ – Inconsolable Afia Schwarzenegger mourns late father

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, who has been plunged into a state of grief over her father’s death has resorted to the part of the bible that urges Christians to give thanks to God in all situations.



Despite her pain, Afia Schwarzenegger has thanked God for ending her father’s immense suffering.



Earlier on January 17, 2022, Afia Schwarzenegger announced the passing of her father on social media after battling cancer for a while.



Seemingly traumatized, Afia has since been posting fond moments with her late father which includes pictures and videos on Instagram.

In one of the posts shared on her wall, she wrote as a caption,



“I thank God for your life. I thank God for a bestie like you. I thank God for giving you rest.



I thank God for ending the pain. I thank you God for giving Kwadwo eternal rest. I thank you God of Shiloh. It is well. Rest in Power my love.”



