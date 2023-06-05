I thought Shatta Wale was joking when he promised to endorse my song – SDK

SDK is a popular Ghanaian comedian cum skitsmaker

Skit-maker cum comedian, SDK, has expressed his gratitude to Shatta Wale for doing a video to promote his ‘Cameraman’ song.

Talking about the promo video’s impact, Sadik Sulley, known in real life, said he was amazed at Shatta Wale’s involvement.



“It’s a big privilege and I’m very happy that among all the big artistes in Ghana, Shatta Wale did a video of my song and posted it,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.



“He even sent me a message saying that he really likes the song and it’s very nice so he’ll do a video for me and I even thought he was joking.

And true to his word, he has done it and I really can’t thank him for such a huge step in promoting my cameraman song,” he added on Cape Coast-based Property FM.



SDK admitted that Shatta Wale's influence has further skyrocketed the song into the limelight.



“Shatta Wale’s involvement is helping to boom my song because honestly all of these add up to make the song travel very far”.