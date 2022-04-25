I told you so – Delay to Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo makes confession

Delay advises Akuapem Poloo, tells her to be decorous



Akuapem Poloo turns a new leaf after court case



Television show host, Delay, who once suggested to Akuapem Poloo to be mindful of how she portrays herself on social media, has reminded the actress of how priceless the pieces of advice were on the back of her incarceration and release.



Akuapem Poloo landed herself in trouble after she shared nudes of herself with her 7-year-old son on social media on June 30, 2020, to celebrate the child’s birthday.



On December 15, 2021, the Court of Appeal reversed the 90-day jail term handed her by the Criminal Division of the High Court. The court rather imposed a GH¢12,000 fine on the actress. This was after the High Court had on December 1 ordered her to return to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison to complete her 90-day jail term.

The actress now boasts of being reformed as she has vowed to not repeat her actions.



“During my days in prison, I wasn’t thinking of my Instagram page at all. I’ve learnt a lot of lessons. I’ve learnt that anything at all can take you to jail. Also, fame could land you where you don’t want to… My actions hurt my child, my mother, my family… A lot has changed in my life,” Akuapem Poloo said on the Delay Show as she shared her experience.



“Now, I’ve learnt not to expose my body again. I won’t go half-naked again because half-naked took me to jail. I’ve leant not to talk about people because talking about someone can take you to jail,” she added, a comment that evoked a reaction from the host, Delay.



She said: “You remember I told you these the last time I interview you? Your friend lambasted me. When you went into trouble, what did they do?”



The actress responded: “I didn’t even see them around me.”

Delay then interrupted and remarked: “So, you see I don’t hate you? Sometimes you have to show people tough love… But I’m happy you’ve learnt your lessons. Now, you don’t post nudes but people still like your photos, they comment, they still love you.”



“I’m happy that you have a second chance. It could have been worst. Fame has led people into trouble,” Delay added.



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.







