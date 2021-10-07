I took a break from music because of marriage - Ateaa Tina

Ateaa Tina

Source: Eben Owurachy, contributor

Ateaa Tina, who is widely known by many Ghanaians as the talented backing vocalist behind most of Daddy Lumba's songs, has revealed why she took a break from active music.

According to the 'By Force' songstress, getting married and having children made her stay away from full-time music for many years.



Ateaa Tina made this known when she sat for an interview with Mr. Bonez on the Music Plus Show on Kessben TV.



She also stated in the interview that working with Daddy Lumba at a very young age was a great privilege for her and the experience has made her who she is now.

Ateaa Tina, who worked with the legendary Lumba on five albums, assured her fans that she is here to stay in the music industry and the support from her fans so far has been very encouraging.



The silky voice singer disclosed that she is hopeful of a possible collaboration between Daddy Lumba and herself very soon.