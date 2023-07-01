I took drugs to avoid my ex-husband’s abuse – Actress

Actress, Etinosa Idemudia

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has revealed how she had to indulge in illicit substances to avoid the abuses of her estranged husband.

According to the actress, getting married at 22 meant she was naive with her husband declaring himself as lord over her



The thespian disclosed this in a chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.



She recounted how terrified she used to be whenever her husband came home.

Etinosa said, “It [the domestic violence] got to a point where I was on drugs. Whenever he [my ex-husband] is coming home, normally as a woman you should be happy that your husband is coming home but I would just starched up and doped up so that no matter what he says, no matter what he’s doing, I’m just looking at him. Just so that there would be peace.”



The Edo-born actress said she eventually left the marriage after her ceaseless praying and fasting didn’t change her husband.



She said, “I was green, I no know anything. I was a mumu. I was 22 when I got married. My ex-husband told me that ‘I’m not your friend, I’m your lord.”