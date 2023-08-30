‘I tried waking my brother up for dinner and found him dead’ – OV bitterly recounts

Barbara Naa Nyarko popularly known as OV, has recounted the strange circumstances revolving her brother’s death, a situation which she is yet to recover from.

In an interview with AngelFM, she described the development as a trigger to her mental struggles.



Giving a vivid account of what transpired on that faithful day, OV said she had finished cooking dinner, served her brother’s food, and went into his room to call him but found him in a strange state.



OV said, her brother laid in bed rigid and lifeless, just out of the blue.



“In the morning, I went into his room and called him to come and eat. When I entered his room, I saw him lying down lifeless and rigid. I was confused at first because I didn’t know what it was. I had not seen a dead body before. When I turned him and he felt hard and heavy, I asked myself what exactly this was.



"I went inside my room and asked myself a lot of questions. I went outside, fetched water, and poured it on him but nothing happened. He was really heavy. Then I went out to ask for help because it was just me at home. At that time we were residing at Adukrom. Our house was situated on the outskirts of town so it was really difficult to get help,” she narrated.

OV said she did all she could to conceal her pain including keeping herself busy with music, shows, and so on.



She said for years, she had not shed a single tear until the period when her career crashed and she became less busy.



“I didn’t properly mourn him. I tried to cover my grief with music but I went through a lot of trauma when everything hit me really hard. When I became less busy, my career slowed down. To date, it still traumatizes me.



Asked how she was able to get through it, OV explained,



“Medications have helped. And I moved away from my family a bit because they made me remember the death of my brother. But it was the same family who pulled me close when everybody else left me.”









