I urgently need a God-fearing man to marry - Eucharia Anunobi

Actress, Eucharia Anunobi

Popular actress says she needs a husband

Eucharia Anunobi is in search of a God-fearing life partner



Actress set to remarry after divorcing husband



Nigerian actress and preacher, Eucharia Anunobi, has disclosed that she is in dire need of a life partner, a man who can at least meet some requirements of her dream husband.



The 56-year-old veteran actress has once again expressed interest in marriage following her 2006 divorce from her ex-husband, Charles Edwu.



The couple together had a child, Raymond, who passed away in August 2017.

Eucharia who spoke on BBC Igbo appealed to the world to as a matter of urgency help her find a "handsome and God-fearing" husband. Her statement has been welcomed by fans who claim she also deserves love, the reason why they've joined in the search.



“Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.



"My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome. He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that’s all I can say,” the veteran actress disclosed.



The Apostle who is mostly active on her Instagram page continues to share the word of God with followers on a daily bases.



Eucharia is also known for her taste in fashion, which has witnessed her combine the old school with the new school.

Check out some photos of the actress below:















