I use to operate a cornmill with my father – Stonebwoy

•Stonebwoy always wanted to close from school to operate his fathers cornmill

•He sold kerosene with his sisters in Ashaiman



•Stonebwoy urges everyone to pay attention to the message in his new song



Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy has disclosed that he always wanted to close from school to go and operate his father’s cornmill.



Speaking with Citi TV’s Bernard Avle on ‘The Point of View’ morning show, Stonebwoy revealed he and his sisters sold kerosene in Ashaiman and also helped their father at the cornmill.



He said this when he was on the show to promote his new single ‘Greedy Men’.

The song released on November 3, 2021, has been uploaded on various platforms and received a lot of accolades from fans and media personalities.



The video details the problem with leaders and how mining is damaging to the environment.



The anti-galamsey song sums up the campaign against galamsey (illegal mining) and how leaders and persons in their greedy pursuit for money engage in imperiling actions that affect the environment and dwellers of the land.



Stonebwoy has urged everyone to pay attention to the messages in the song to be enlightened and inspired to champion a worthy course to fight illegal activities for a better living standard.



