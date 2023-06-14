4
Menu
Entertainment

I used my money to campaign for you’– Big Akwes cries on live TV over Akufo-Addo’s unfulfilled promises

Big Akwes Crying .png Big Akwes, Kumawood actor crying over Nana Addo's unfulfilled promises

Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actor Big Akwes has shed tears during a live television program, claiming that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed to fulfill promises made to the Kumawood actors who campaigned for him.

Expressing his disappointment, Big Akwes revealed that he personally contributed financially to support the NPP party's campaign.

During his emotional interview in the studios of TVXYZ over the weekend, Big Akwes stated, "All of us are aware that we voted for our president Nana Akufo-Addo for him to come and help us (amid tears) ... In 2016, we provided for them in Kumasi, and myself, Big Akwes, gave out my money to support the NPP.

“So, if he can give us sweet words and, at the end of the day, he will do this to us, our president Nana Akufo-Addo, what we are telling him is that the same hands we used to vote for him, the same hands will decide this time."

The actor's emotional outpouring has drawn attention to the alleged unfulfilled promises made by President Akufo-Addo to the Kumawood actors.

Meanwhile, some Kumawood actors have come out in support of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Dubbing themselves "Artists for the NDC," the Kumawood members have shown resilience and determination to support John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in their bid to rescue Ghana from what they perceive as a struggling NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:





AM/DO
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation
Chief who shot his wife and killed himself in US released to his family
Mempeasem chief renders apology to Akufo-Addo
Assin North by-election: Wontumi, NPP PC captured kneeling for prayers
NPP didn't give me money: Agya Koo on new mansion
The day Ndebugre was arrested for not standing for National Anthem
The UK government data that indicates Bawumia is British
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church