0
Menu
Entertainment

I used to be a womanizer when I started my dancing career – Incredible Zigi

Incredible Zigi Er.png Incredible Zigi is a popular Ghanaian dancer

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian dancer, Incredible Zigi, has disclosed that he used to date a lot of women during the early days of his dancing career.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, the choreographer said he used to be a womanizer but he has decided to put a stop to it.

In an interview sighted by MyNewsGh.com, he established, “Not all dancers are womanizers but when I started dancing I used to womanize a lot but now I’ve put a stop to it.

“I used to date a lot of women earlier in my career but when you get to a certain stage you want to keep a solid brand so such women issues just don’t get your attention anymore. You can’t just be playing around like you used to because womanizing wouldn’t take you anywhere but I used to womanize when I started dancing.

He, however, stated that he has finally been able to ditch such behaviours adding, that they were just 'time-wasters'.

“But this is not the time to waste time and energy chasing after women so as for me I’ve paused those kinds of behaviors some years back,” he disclosed on the show.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
See initial footage of Black Sherif being led out of airport after 'arrest'
Bawumia boys attack UTV journalist for questioning his credibility
If you don’t attack Kennedy Agyapong, he won’t hit back – Brother mounts defense
How Tsatsu Tsikata grilled first state witness in Gyakye Quayson trial
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court
Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership