I used to cook and wash for a producer I loved - Actress reveals

Actress and TV host, Nana Yaa Danso, has revealed how she got attached to a movie producer because she loved him.

The actress went ahead to tell how she visited him severally to wash, clean, and cook for him.



In an interview with a Ghanaian blogger and host of "Vibes With Jibriel" on Y3 Kasa Tv, the talented actress stated she had some mutual feelings for the producer but never expressed it to him.



Nana Yaa Danso stated she believes the movie producer didn't realize her feelings for him because she tried to hide it so he doesn't take advantage.



"Yes, there was a time I really liked one particular producer and I used to go wash and cook for him. But I could not tell him. I was working with him and I really liked him but we never took things seriously because we worked together and we did not mix work with relationships. He is now married and I am happy for him."

Miss Nana Yaa Danso has been in the movie industry for some years now and has been featured in big movies including "Side Chic Gang" produced by Peter Sedufia.



Watch the full video below



