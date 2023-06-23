I used to ‘fool’ for free but I’m now paid to make people laugh – Lekzy DeComic

Ghanaian comedian, Lekzy DeComic

Ghanaian stand-up comedian, Lekzy DeComic, has revealed that he used to share jokes for free, but now he is being paid to make people laugh.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye, he remarked “There’s nothing so fulfilling in this world than doing something that you are so passionate about which you don’t get tired of doing



“Like doing something which doesn’t take so much effort for you to do it and this is something I used to do for free when I crack jokes for my friends to laugh,” he added on Cape Coast-based Property FM.



He continued “But now when you stand on stage for about 15 to 20 minutes the amount of money that you’ll be given probably might be more than what someone might earn a month after working in a bank.

The popular skit-maker added, he would gladly support any of his kids in the future if they decide to tow the same path.



“If any of my children wants to be a comedian why not I’ll gladly allow them because there’s so much money in being a comedian,” he stated monitored by MyNewsGh.com.