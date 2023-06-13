I used to rob people with a knife – Actor Gunshot reveals

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Dankwa, otherwise known as Gunshot, has recounted his past life.

He recalled the bad things he did some years ago in a recent interview with ZionFelix.



Gunshot revealed he used to rob people with a knife.



According to him, many people fell victim during that period.



After changing from his wrongful ways, Gunshot said he always pray to God to forgive him.



He admitted that he learned a certain lifestyle when growing up at Krofrom in the Ashanti Region.

Gunshot also revealed he was arrested four to five times—but he cannot remember some of the things he did wrong.



Growing up as a young boy, the actor disclosed they were engaging in a lot of fights and other activities as street boys.



Because of his stubbornness, Gunshot recounted being suspended from school during a demonstration when he was not even involved.



Watch the full interview below:



