I used to see ladies in make-up as ‘Maame water’ – Diana Asamoah

Evangelist Diana Asamoah, a Ghanaian gospel musician, has disclosed that she used to see ladies with heavy make-up on as ‘Maame water’ or evil.



She made this revelation in an interview with Zion Felix on the Zion Felix Uncut show.



Maa Diana as she is affectionately called by fans added she thought that way because she was still a baby in her walk with Christ.

However, being now matured in Christ, she is now seen in heavy make-ups and wigs as well.



A change that has brought a lot of backlash to her in recent times from a section of Ghanaians.



“I used to see women in make-up, wigs and without a scarf on their heads as ‘maame water’ (mermaid) or evil. I didn’t even want to get close to them. But that has changed now because I was still a baby in Christ,” she said.



Diana Asamoah added, “Some of our spiritual fathers didn’t help us. They made us judge and feel we were better based on the things on the surface. I saw every tongue praying person as spiritual but now I have grown in the Lord to understand that it is all about what is within you and not how you appear.”