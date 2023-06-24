0
Menu
Entertainment

I used to sell charcoal, gari for survival – 'Butta my bread' hitmaker, Jzyno reveals

Butta My Bread 33 JZyNo

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: Sammykay Media

Award winning Ghana based Liberian Afropop sensation, Jonathan Lee Pratt, popularly known as “JZyNo” has diged deep into his grass to grace story.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay, the “Butta my bread” hitmaker revealed that coming from Liberia, a country where war had derailed the brighter future and opportunity for young people. He had no option than to come Ghana to seek a better life.

According to him, at the time he was in Liberia, he sold charcoal, gari and others to survive on the hustling field.

But, added that despite, having being in Ghana since 2015 to start his music career, he had his first hit song in 2019 when he returned to Monrovia.

Glory be to God, Jzyno has created a buzz in the music industry and captured the awareness of listeners with his breakthrough hit single “Butta My Bread.”

Source: Sammykay Media
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing