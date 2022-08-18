0
Menu
Entertainment

I used to sell gari to a waakye vendor - Nana Ama McBrown recounts

Nana Ama Lipo Nana Ama McBrown recounts how she struggled in life

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress cum TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has recounted how she sold gari to a waakye vendor in Kumasi for survival.

According to the United Showbiz host, she walked through markets and crossed bridges to get to her desired location to make deliveries.

“Years back, I used to sell gari to a waakye vendor inside Patasi, somewhere inside the deport. Anyone who knows there well and knows they sell waakye inside the deport will understand me.

“I would walk with the gari from Kwadaso Nsuom, then trek inside the market, so I could get to the other side of the town. Back then, there was a bridge,” she disclosed.

This won’t be the first time Nana Ama has shared stories about her life and the struggles she has faced.

In 2017, the mother of one mentioned that she dropped out of junior high school when she was still in form 2.

According to her, the large family size at the time, coupled with financial difficulties, did not favour her completing school, and she had to drop out of school early in pursuit of other interests, especially professional football.

Though she observed that it remained one of the major challenges in her life, it does not suggest the end of her life as she appears to be doing well in other areas.

She, however, hinted at plans to further her education in the near future.

ADA/BOG

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GHANA'S LIVE UPDATE KING???? (@ronnieiseverywhere_official)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
IMANI Africa hits back at NIA over Ghana Card artwork saga
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery