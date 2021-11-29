I used to sell ‘waakye’ in the UK - Sista Afia recounts

Sista Afia recounts humble beginnings

Sista Afia recounts her first encounter with Sarkodie



Sista Afia establishes rapport with Sarkodie



Popular Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia has recounted an instance where she once sold ‘waakye’ in the United Kingdom to make ends meet.



Sista Afia who used to reside in the U.K together with her parents sometime in 2012, established that it was through the sale of food that she first chanced upon Sarkodie.



Narrating the encounter, Sita Afia said she had to struggle her way through a large crowd just to take a picture with Sarkodie.

“I was first selling waakye in the UK and I met Sarkodie at the market. I struggled my way through the crowd of people gathered around to see him and I managed to meet Sarkodie. I only wanted one thing. I only wanted to take a picture with him. This was in 2012. I recently did a throwback of the picture and Sarkodie even retweeted it,” she stated in a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz.



Fast forward, the ‘Jeje’ hitmaker has featured Sarkodie on two hit bangers titled ‘Sika’ and ‘Broken heart’.



She has also shared several stages with the rapper including ‘Rapperholic’ and Sarkodie’s ‘Black love’ album concert.



Watch the video



