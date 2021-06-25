I used to think ‘borla’ songs existed till Patapaa came along – Wutah Kobby

Ghanaian Highlife musician, Wutah Kobby

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Daniel Morris Nyarko, who goes by the stage name Wutah Kobby, has asserted that he used to think there was a thing like ‘borla song’ till Patapaa came into the music scene.

He said this when asked by host, Doctar Cann during an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive show what his definition of a good song is and what his definition of a ‘borla’ song or in other words rubbish song is.



The ‘If I Get’ hitmaker stated that a good song, to him, is one that is soulful enough to get listeners to connect with it, and has the right percussions. He noted however that not all songs need the guitar, piano, and other instruments to make it good.



This then brought him to answering what his definition of a ‘borla’ song is. He said, “I used to think there was one till my brother Patapaa proved us all wrong and made us see that there is no such thing as a 'borla' song. Any song is a potential hit song. It all depends on the promotion strategy”.

Wutah added that even aside Patapaa, other huge artistes like Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have also proved same. He named Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’ hit song and Shatta’s ‘Freedom’ as examples of creative songs that do not necessarily have any relevant content but still made waves.



Wutah Kobby has released his third studio album which consists of 18 songs and features other Ghanaian musicians like Guru, Medikal, Fameye, Kelvynboy, Kurlsongx, Kwesi Swat, Bena Kay, and Comedian Waris.