I used to think everyone who sleeps in a hotel will go to hell – Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian gospel singer cum Evangelist, Diana Asamoah

Diana Asamoah opens up on previous Christian lifestyle

Diana Asamoah announces change in her Christian life



Diana Asamoah touches on earlier perception about hotels



Popular gospel minister, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has said until recently, she had the perception that people who patronize hotels will be thrown into hell fire.



Diana Asamoah said she formerly harboured uptight and outrageous doctrines to an extent she believed hotels are places that promote sin.

Buttressing her point, she recalled an instance where she refused to sleep in a hotel room during a foreign trip.



“It got to a point I was having this belief that those who go to the hotel will go to hell. I remember when I went to one of the foreign countries for a programme and my manager showed me my hotel room, I told him I will never sleep in the hotel because I don’t want to sin against the Almighty God,” She stated in an interview with Angel FM.



Casting her mind back to her previously uptight Christian lifestyle, Diana Asamoah said she has now matured.



To prove that she has embraced the ‘modern day’ Christianity, the gospel worshiper now rocks all sorts of wigs, makeup, and high heels.