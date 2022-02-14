I used to wear ‘banku’ when I was broke – Shatta Wale admits

Shatta Wale

Celebrated Ghanaian Dancehall act Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale has admitted without shame to wearing fake and imitated shoes and products of original and expensive brands.

The Dancehall act’s confession comes after his colleague artiste and rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie reacted to a netizen who was selling Air Jordans for GHC300. The rapper described the shoes as fake and that the original cost of the shoe was $1000.00.



However, Dancehall King and the self-acclaimed King of the Street justified the wearing of imitated and cheap products due to their financial muscle. He also confessed to wearing “banku” in his life.



“You can wear fake certain times in life which is allowed because of the situation but don’t live a fake life broo ..niggas can roast u up …”

“Me sef I wear banku saaaa Ibe now weh I start see diamonds Gem stone I beg you sir ..sorri (in Taju voice ),” the tweets read.



Shatta Wale in a follow-up tweet expressed his disappointments in Sarkodie’s comments and advised the rapper.



“Ah broda sark paa u deh watch ghana economy deh talk like this… Maybe Yes, God has been good to us but not everyone is like us. U get me lol I beg relax give street boys cuz u no deh street ,Ade street 247… Ground hot ruff,” he added.