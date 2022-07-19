I used to weed and I sell ‘sobolo’ to people - Fameye recounts

Fameye talks about his past and jobs he did

Fameye claims he sold ice cream to students in schools

Singer says he will remember where he came from



Fameye releases second album



Award-winning artiste, Peter Fameyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has disclosed he did menial jobs including clearing rubbish from people's homes as a means to make a livelihood.



Speaking on DayBreak on Hitz on Hitz FM, the artiste also mentioned that he used to fetch water for the Kwabenya Police Station detainees to flush the toilet when they defecated.



“I won't go back to where I used to be but I will remember where I used to be. Anyone who lives at Kwabenya, Mosuku or Ashongman Estate will know that I’m not lying about certain things I used to do before.



“Kwabenya East Police post, I used to fetch water for people there to flush toilets when they make an arrest. I was the one who planted the lawns and painted the place. I weed the whole community. Everyone knows that I am hardworking,” he said.

Fameye went ahead to disclose he sold ice cream and ‘sobolo’ to students while farming potatoes in front of his house.



“I have a potato farm in front of the house and I sold ‘sobolo’. I worked at noon and at night. In the morning, I go to sell ice cream at a school called Faith Foundation. I have sold sim cards and done all the menial jobs before,” he added.



Fameye has released his second album 'Songs of Peter'. He is the reigning Songwriter of the Year after winning the category at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



ADA/BB