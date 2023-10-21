I usually wear my mother’s brassiere to perform on stage - DJ Azonto

Ghanaian artiste, DJ Azonto

Ghanaian artiste, DJ Azonto, has explained the motive behind his new style of dressing.

The musician, in recent times, has been spotted severally in female clothes on different platforms.



He has been seen rocking female brassieres, wigs, high heels, and makeup among others, a development that many have condemned.



But speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, DJ Azonto said the brassiere he wears to perform belongs to his mother.



'In the beginning, I started with my wife and later moved to my sisters, and when my wife noticed I was wearing her dresses she locked her wardrobe.

“So I moved on to using that of my sisters and later my sisters also decided they’ll not allow me to wear their dresses for my performance. Then later on I moved on to using that of my mother and so the brassier you see me wearing on stage to perform belongs to my mother.



He added that his wife, who isn't in support of his style of dressing has banned him from accessing her outfits.



“Because of me, my wife has now locked her wardrobe with a padlock and has warned me but no matter what my mum is still proud of me,” he ended as MyNewsGh.com observed.