I’ve a strong feeling I look like Michael Jackson- Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale pulled one of his old tricks from the same bag once again when he hopped into the studios of Hitz FM on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

He interacted with Andy Dosty and told him that he has a strong feeling he looks like the iconic Michael Jackson of blessed memory.



The SM boss intimated that he does not pay attention to criticisms because anytime he looks into the mirror he sees a great personality on the same wavelength as Michael Jackson.



“It’s not about what people say. It’s about how you see yourself. When I look at myself in the mirror, I feel like I look like Michael Jackson,” he stated confidently.

Meanwhile, Shatta Michy- real name Michelle Diamond Gbagonah got a mouthwatering ‘severance package’ from Shatta Wale when their bitter-sweet romance ended.



The Dancehall artiste told Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty that he bought a house and car for Michy when they parted ways but she has never mentioned this openly before.



“I bought a house and a car for Michy. Why is she not talking about it but she always says bad things about me?” Shatta blurted out.