0
Menu
Entertainment

I’ve a strong feeling I look like Michael Jackson- Shatta Wale

SHATTA WALE LAUGHTER3.png Shatta Wale

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: ghbase.com

Shatta Wale pulled one of his old tricks from the same bag once again when he hopped into the studios of Hitz FM on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

He interacted with Andy Dosty and told him that he has a strong feeling he looks like the iconic Michael Jackson of blessed memory.

The SM boss intimated that he does not pay attention to criticisms because anytime he looks into the mirror he sees a great personality on the same wavelength as Michael Jackson.

“It’s not about what people say. It’s about how you see yourself. When I look at myself in the mirror, I feel like I look like Michael Jackson,” he stated confidently.

Meanwhile, Shatta Michy- real name Michelle Diamond Gbagonah got a mouthwatering ‘severance package’ from Shatta Wale when their bitter-sweet romance ended.

The Dancehall artiste told Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty that he bought a house and car for Michy when they parted ways but she has never mentioned this openly before.

“I bought a house and a car for Michy. Why is she not talking about it but she always says bad things about me?” Shatta blurted out.

Source: ghbase.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
Related Articles: