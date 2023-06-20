'I’ve always gravitated towards men in the music industry' – Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Movie Producer and renowned Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson, has disclosed that she has always gravitated towards men in the entertainment industry, particularly in the music field.

She admits to seeing music as a getaway from all the unpleasant things that life has thrown at her.



Yvonne Nelson who disclosed this in her book, “I’m Not Yvonne Nelson” said she liked Sarkodie’s talent and got talking with him.



Even though she won’t describe what they had going as a “serious relationship” she got pregnant for Sarkodie who is now one of Ghana’s biggest music exports.

“I wouldn’t call what had developed between us a serious relationship. I gravitated toward people in the music industry. For the longest time in my life, music was my getaway from all the unpleasant things life threw at me. So I like his talent. We started talking and got close. Closer,” she said in her book.



Meanwhile, netizens have since shared varied opinions on the issues surrounding Yvonne Nelson's book.