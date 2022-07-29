0
'I've always wanted to be a rapper' - Big Ivy

Big Ivy

Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Ghanaian actress and self-acclaimed Queen of rap in Ghana, Ivy Adjimah, popularly known as Big Ivy, has opened up about her dream and wish to be a rap artiste while at university.

In an exclusive interview with Hitz FM, Big Ivy recounted that her love for rap developed because she was in love with a rap artiste back in her university days and automatically gained interest in rap.

According to her, although she could not officially become a rapper, she used to perform for herself and used to disturb her entire house with rap songs anytime she was in the bathroom.

“When I was a kid, I’d wanted to be a musician, I’d wanted to rap in those days when I was in the university and I used to love Maka B. There was this rapper called Maka B and he was doing a lot of conscious music with all the current affairs and educative and informative rap," she said.

She added that, “I used to rap to myself. I rap when I’m in the bathroom, and my father used to complain a lot about me shouting and rapping.”

Big Ivy mentioned that she gave up on her dreams of becoming a rapper right after the university.

Big Ivy has always been known for her acting prowess, however, recently, she made the headline after she threw a challenge to Nigerian rappers in a debut single, Big Momma.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
