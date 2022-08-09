I’ve been a ‘shitty’ husband, father – 2Baba Idibia apologises to Annie, kids

Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia and wife, Nollywood actress Annie Idibia

Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia has taken to social media to apologise to his wife, Annie, and children for being a ‘shitty’ husband and father.

On his Instagram page, he stated that he is not suicidal or quitting but he refuses his role model status. 2baba also said he wants to make up for all the lost times in his children's lives.



He added that he just wants to make music and be remembered for it.



His post reads:



"This is no stunt. I’m sorry for all the embarrassment I’ve caused my wife, my kids, my mother, and all our families and my management team.”

Tuface noted that he’s not seeking sympathy or trying to make himself look good with his post but just wants to do right.



“I’ve been a shitty father and a shitty husband and shitty baby daddy. I’ve no excuses, I just want to do right by my wife, and my kids and their moms and my mom and all families and my manager and friends.



“I beg you all to please just face me and cancel me anyhow. I’ve been a star for so long that my bulletproof vest is worn-out. I’m not quitting or suicidal or giving up.”



“I just want to go back to my default settings and denounce my role model status and make up for lost time with my kids and give you all music that will make you remember and understand why they call me 2baba.”