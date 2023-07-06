0
I’ve been in the industry long before most top artistes' - Spyro rubbishes new cat status

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Spyro, has disclosed that he is not a new artiste, but has been in the industry for a long time and has a lot of experience.

According to him, he far from a novice and he had been in the business longer than most of the popular Nigerian performers.

Spyro further revealed that his intention was to take over from the late Dagrin before he later converted from rap music to singing.

He added that back in 2010, when he was still a rapper going by the name “Freeze,” he collaborated on a song with Tiwa Savage.

He wrote: “It is funny how a lot of pple think I am a new cat *lol I have been here way before most of your favs … but as the Bible says 4 'the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.”

