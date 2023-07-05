‘I’ve been married to Wande Coal for a year’ – Erica reveals

Erica and Wande Coal

Reality star, Erica Nlewedim has revealed that she has been married to popular singer, Wande Coal for a year.

Her revelation got fans talking when she made it known in a tweet as she said Tuesday, July 4 was their wedding anniversary.



Sharing a photo of herself and the singer looking into each other’s eyes, she wrote, “Today makes it a year since we got married! Happy anniversary to us.”



In another post, she shared a photo of herself and Wande Coal staring at a phone, with the caption; “Looking at our wedding pictures. Awww.”



Erica’s revelation was welcomed with jubilation, especially by her fans who thronged to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

However, some of her fans were seemingly heartbroken by the revelation as they questioned her decision to marry the singer and not her Big Brother House love interest, Kiddwaya.



You will recall that Kiddwaya recently ruled out the possibility of marrying Erica after a concerned fan asked him to settle down with her.



Kiddwaya said Erica is just his “bestie.”



