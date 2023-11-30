I’ve been receiving threats from Kuami Eugene’s camp – Former house help

Kuami Eugene’s former house help, Mary, has said her recent disclosures about her former boss, has been met with a number of threats.

According to her, she has been receiving threats from Kuami Eugene’s camp, particularly from his school father, whom she identified as ‘Father’.



Mary said Father, recently placed a call to her, cautioning her that it is in her best interest to quit granting interviews.



“Kuami Eugene’s school father, I call him Father. He recently called me and said if I want peace of mind, I should stop talking. I don’t know what he means by that. He could send someone to come hurt me, because he asked of my location and all that.



“After the first interview, he kept calling and calling but I refused to pick. So, I returned the calls later and he told me that instead of keeping quiet and choosing peace, I have chosen to grant interviews. He said it’s been just a few weeks since I left Kuami’s house yet I am granting interviews,” she retorted in an interview with Der Madking TV.



Mary’s mother has also claimed that her daughter, after being sacked from Kuami Eugene’s house, returned with an unidentified sickness that left her in a coma for a while.

“When my daughter left my place, she was totally healthy, but when she came back from his house, she had a serious sickness that no one knew about. She even fell into a coma. We had to take her to a clinic but the doctors there couldn’t do anything about it. So we had to refer her to Tetteh Quarshie,” she said.



In her two batches of viral interviews, Mary shared reasons why she was sacked from Kuami Eugene’s house, amidst allegations of neglect among others.



Initially, Mary admitted she was the cause of their rift and her inability to properly run some errands triggered Kuami Eugene’s change of attitude.



She further cited issues of neglect, not being properly catered to, among other reasons why she left the house.



EB/SARA