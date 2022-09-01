‘I've blocked Afia Schwarzenegger on social media for the past 3 years’ – Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo

Controversial socialite, Rose Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has opened up about her relationship with comedienne and actress, Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to Akuapem Poloo, she is not on talking terms with the actress and has blocked her on WhatsApp for the past three years.



Narrating what transpired between the two, Akuapem Poloo revealed that she had to end her friendship abruptly with Afia Schwarzenegger because she constantly attacked her and her family.



What made me quit associating with her was when she insulted my mother on social media, Akuapem Poloo added.



“My very own Afia Schwarzenegger used to do videos to insult me and other things. To be honest, I didn’t care because I also used to talk about other celebrities even though I didn’t insult them. But I decided to cut ties with her when she insulted my mother. It was very bad what she did. My mother could have been traumatized and may not be in support of what I do on social media. So that was like a double pain to her. This was when I decided to stay away from her and block her,” Akuapem Poloo explained in an exclusive interview on Hitz FM.



The socialite who just converted to Islam stated that she had to cut ties with Afia Schwarzenegger because she could not confront her on the issue and thought that was her only way out.



She said, “I can’t stand her. I did not confront her, because I see her as a mother in the industry. Last time we met at an event and she tried stepping on my feet.”

Poloo was recently in the news for saying that any man interested in marrying him must convert to Islam.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:











EAN/BOG