'I’ve changed' - Akuapem Poloo proves with a princess outfit

Video vixen, Akuapem Poloo

Video vixen, Rosemond Brown, known in Showbiz as Akuapem Poloo, says she has turned over a new leaf which she proves with a descent style of dressing.

Akuapem Poloo was seen in a beautiful green ‘princess’ outfit that covered her feet at the just ended nominee launch of the Ghana Music awards-UK at the La Palm Beach Hotel, Accra, Friday night.



According to the organizers of the show, although the awards is a UK-based event, there is the need to kickstart the buzz from home to enable Ghanaians to have a feel of it.



Speaking to Afia Owusu of Myxyzonline.com on what inspired her unusual outfit, the actress stated, “things happen to people for them to learn from.”



“I learnt a lot when I went to jail and my son is growing now so there’s a need to stop showing nudity, I’m going to wear long outfits but hot outfits though, but I have changed,” she revealed.



Poloo was sentenced to three months in prison by an Accra Circuit Court over the publication of “obscene material and domestic violence”.



The actress was sentenced for her Instagram post where she went naked while posing with her seven-year-old son in June 2020.

Explaining the picture, she wrote:



“I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don’t pass by me but rather see me as your mom who brought you to life. Happy birthday to you @sonof_poloo”



The Child Rights International, a child rights organization, petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police to look into the matter.



In a released statement, they wrote: “As a child rights organization, we deem this act as a violation of the Welfare Principle of the Children’s Act and abuse of the child’s rights to privacy and dignity. We wish to notify your esteemed office to investigate the taking of the said images and their circulation.



The actress faced serious backlash over the photoshoot.



It is stated that she pleaded for mercy as the court sentenced her to 90 days in jail, which was later appealed by her lawyers.