I've constantly kept my presence in Ghana - Rocky Dawuni

• Rocky Dawuni is an Afro Roots musician

• He lived part of his life in the US



• Rocky says he now spends more time in Ghana



Grammy-nominated Ghanaian musician, Rocky Dawuni has said despite being regarded as an international artiste due to his stay in the United States of American, the love he gets from Ghanaians matters most to him.



Rocky has revealed that he now spends more time in Ghana.



Speaking on Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV, he told host, Abrantepa that he has constantly kept his presence in Ghana active.

"There is always the perception that I lived outside. There's been a lot of support but people think I lived outside... I spent a lot of time outside and here also. A lot of times people say Rocky lived in LA and the US so I am constantly being grouped as a musician who lived outside... when I was nominated for the Grammys, some people started to argue about it," said the renowned musician.



Rocky Dawuni is currently out with a new single titled "Woara" which was released in September this year.



He has noted that Ghanaians are getting used to him now.



"It is not only me working in the world of the Diaspora to increase my profile. I have also constantly kept my presence in Ghana active and been involved in the music here and so in doing all of that, I think I am in both worlds and everywhere. There is a lot of love for me here in the country. I live here now, a lot of people are getting used to me here on the ground. There is no bigger love than the love of your people. I get love outside which is great but the love from Ghanaians for me is the most important love," Rocky noted.



