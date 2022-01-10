Chance the Rapper visits Ghana
Ghanaians welcome Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper wishes to meet Sarkodie
Chance the Rapper has shared a post on social media disclosing he has "done everything in Ghana except meet Sarkodie".
Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, known professionally as Chance the Rapper, on January 10, 2022, took to Twitter to share his wish to connect with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie having been in the country since January 5, 2022.
The American rapper, singer, and record producer since his arrival in Ghana has met with a number of Ghanaian stars like M.anifest, Darkovibes, King Promise among others and has experienced the Ghanaian culture at its best.
On December 27, 2022, when the American rapper tweeted that he wanted to come to Ghana, Sarkodie via a tweet urged him on.
Sarkodie reacts
Africa's most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, has responded to Chance the Rapper's tweet. On Monday, the SarkCess Music boss hinted the two would meet before Chance the Rapper leaves Ghana.
"We linking up before you get on that flight", Sarkodie's tweet read.
I’ve done everything in Ghana except meet @sarkodie— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 10, 2022
We linking up before you get on that ✈️ https://t.co/gIY5ICVz5E— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 10, 2022
